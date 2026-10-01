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Lily's Driftwood Bay

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Beach treasures spark a gentle world of friendship, play, and imagination.

Each washed-up find becomes the start of a new adventure as Lily imagines stories filled with friendship, problem-solving, and playful surprises. From helping friends on Driftwood Bay to turning ordinary objects into something magical, the series rewards curious minds with warm, creative storytelling. Sign up to enjoy a charming world built from everyday discoveries.

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1 episode

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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Lily's Driftwood Bay. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.

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