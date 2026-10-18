Curious Minds: Marine Conservation

Curiosity Original
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Where rising seas, fragile food webs, and human choices collide.
Explore how warming oceans, acidification, bycatch, and aquaculture reshape marine life and coastal communities. From the Arctic to the Sargasso Sea, this series connects the science of ocean health with real conservation strategies and global stakes. Sign up to see how these forces intersect, and why protecting the seas matters to life on Earth.
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