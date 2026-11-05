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Rastamouse

1 episode4KCC
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Reggae rhythms and neighborhood mysteries power a mouse hero's clever missions.

Meet a crime-fighting mouse and the Easy Crew as they solve neighborhood mysteries with music, quick thinking, and a talent for redemption. Each story turns mix-ups and trouble into something better, making the series playful, distinctive, and rewarding for viewers who enjoy smart problem-solving with a lively beat.

Episode guide

1 episode

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