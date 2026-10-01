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Me & My Robot

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Imagination and infinite robot skills turn everyday school trouble into wild escapes.

Meet Eugene and his robot C.H.I.P. as imagination and limitless technical know-how transform tricky situations into inventive, fast-moving adventures. Across school mishaps and robotic chaos, each episode reveals clever solutions, comic consequences, and a playful world built on problem solving. Sign up to enjoy a series that makes technology feel fun, surprising, and smart.

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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Me & My Robot. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.

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