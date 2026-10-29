Gazprom - Die perfekte Waffe

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How one fuel source became central to war and upheaval.
This series examines how gas moved to the center of the war in Ukraine, Europe’s energy crisis, and a world in turmoil. Follow the forces behind the headlines and see why a single raw material can shape conflict, power, and daily life. It is a sharp, timely reason to sign up and watch closely.
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