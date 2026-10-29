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Imperien der Geschichte

100% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Across ruined capitals, the rise and reach of great empires come alive.

Explore how powerful empires shaped human history and why their remnants still draw researchers today. This series turns surviving traces into a bigger picture of ambition, influence, and legacy, giving you rich historical insight that makes signing up feel rewarding from the first episode.

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6 episodes

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