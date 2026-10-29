Imperien der Geschichte

100% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Across ruined capitals, the rise and reach of great empires come alive.
Explore how powerful empires shaped human history and why their remnants still draw researchers today. This series turns surviving traces into a bigger picture of ambition, influence, and legacy, giving you rich historical insight that makes signing up feel rewarding from the first episode.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free