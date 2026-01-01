In Bosnia, survivors and deminers confront a war still hidden underground.
Follow Arian Berberović as he returns to Bosnia to investigate the landmine crisis left by the Yugoslav Wars. Through the Bosnian Paralympic community, global demining experts, and highly trained Belgian Shepherds, the film reveals how danger, resilience, and recovery remain intertwined decades later. Sign up to watch a story that turns a hidden threat into urgent human reality.
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