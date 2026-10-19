Miles in the Life: The Story of a BMF Drug Trafficker

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A limo driver's hidden double life drives straight into the heart of BMF.
See how Jabari Hayes moved from a childhood shaped by the crack epidemic to transporting cocaine and cash across America for Black Mafia Family while working undercover as an Atlanta limousine driver. Through his own account, the film examines loyalty, risk, and reinvention, giving you a rare look inside a notorious criminal organization and its lasting consequences.
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