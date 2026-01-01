Kampfflugzeuge der Nazis

Inside the machines Nazi ideology turned into instruments of war.
Explore how aircraft became central to Nazi ambitions, as enormous resources were poured into designing and building these war machines. This series reveals why the airplane held such power in that ideology and gives you a sharper understanding of the technology and thinking behind it.
Episode guide5 episodes
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