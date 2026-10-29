Ukraine - Im Würgegriff Russlands

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Inside the history and rhetoric behind Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
This series examines Russia's 2022 attack on Ukraine through the claim that Ukraine was never an independent country. Unpack the history and political narrative used to justify the invasion, and see why this story rewards viewers seeking deeper context beyond the headlines.
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