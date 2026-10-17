Inside Mozambique's front line, rangers outthink poachers to protect a fragile wilderness.

Step into the Zambezi Delta with Mfana and his anti-poaching unit as they patrol forests, floodplains, and swamps under constant pressure. The series reveals how tracking, informants, and hard-won discipline shape every decision, while the team balances dangerous pursuits with family life. Sign up to witness conservation as a tense, deeply human fight.