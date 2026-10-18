The Killer Bee Catcher

Where swarming danger meets a daring mission to save every hive.

Follow Lance Davis as he confronts Africanized honey bees that can attack in swarms and chase humans for a quarter mile. As he removes hives from dangerous places, the series reveals why these feared bees are also powerful pollinators and stronger honey producers. Sign up to see high-stakes rescues turn into a deeper look at the balance between public safety and the survival of bees.