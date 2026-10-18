House of What?! (Season 1)

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Converted planes, bottle walls, and mosaic dreamhouses redefine what home can be.
Host Chris Grundy tours wildly original homes built from recycled and up-cycled materials, from a converted MD-80 to a mosaic-covered art house and a Japanese-inspired ranch. Along the way, discover the creativity, problem-solving, and personal vision behind each space. Sign up to see how unconventional design becomes deeply livable.
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