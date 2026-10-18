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Curious Minds: Espionage

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Inside the psychology, risk, and moral tension of covert work.

Explore what makes a spy effective by examining the mindset behind covert operations. Drawing on firsthand reflections about service, intelligence gathering, and working in demanding environments, this series reveals the intellectual, psychological, and moral pressures that shape espionage. Sign up to see how curiosity and judgment become tools of survival and strategy.

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2 episodes

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