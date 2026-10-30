Legendary Motorcar (Season 4)

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Rare GT40s, deadline restorations, and million-dollar decisions take the wheel.
Step inside a collector car world where every deal carries pressure, every restoration demands obsessive precision, and every lap can change a car's legacy. This season follows Legendary Motorcar through auctions, racetrack shake-downs, and painstaking rebuilds of some of the greatest cars on the planet, giving enthusiasts and newcomers alike plenty to savor.
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