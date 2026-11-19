Legendary Motorcar (Season 5)
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Barn finds, fierce negotiations, and racetrack thrills fuel every deal.
Step inside a world where collector car passion meets real stakes, from long-hidden originals to high-value buys, restorations, and track-tested machines. Season 5 reveals how experience, instinct, and craftsmanship shape every decision, making each episode rewarding for anyone drawn to automotive history and the thrill of the deal.
Episode guide13 episodes
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