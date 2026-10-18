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Dreams to Champions

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Three rising racers push toward glory across drag strips, stock cars, and drift circuits.

Follow Brian Olatunji, Juan Carlos Blum, and Jhonnattan Castro as they chase championships in NHRA, NASCAR, and Formula Drift. Their pursuit spans high speed competition, pressure, and persistence, revealing what it takes for young contenders to challenge established motorsports giants. Sign up to see the drive, risk, and determination behind every next step.

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10 episodes

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