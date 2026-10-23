Primal Grill (Season 2)

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Live-fire grilling meets global technique in a bold season of smoky flavor.
Join Steven Raichlen as he turns backyard grilling into a worldwide lesson in live-fire cooking. Across this season, you will explore meat on the bone, seafood over flame, wine- and brine-driven methods, and game-day favorites, with techniques drawn from places like Korea, Provence, Brazil, and the Yucatan. Sign up to sharpen your skills and see how much flavor fire can unlock.
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