Primal Grill (Season 2)

Live-fire grilling meets global technique in a bold season of smoky flavor.

Join Steven Raichlen as he turns backyard grilling into a worldwide lesson in live-fire cooking. Across this season, you will explore meat on the bone, seafood over flame, wine- and brine-driven methods, and game-day favorites, with techniques drawn from places like Korea, Provence, Brazil, and the Yucatan. Sign up to sharpen your skills and see how much flavor fire can unlock.