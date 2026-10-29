Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Die fünf Weltreligionen

100% loved this5 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the beliefs, rituals, and origins that shape billions of lives.

Explore the major world religions through the voices of faith communities and experts around the globe. This series reveals how their origins, values, and rituals continue to influence daily life and human connection. Sign up to gain a clearer, richer perspective on beliefs that shape the world.

Episode guide

5 episodes

Love Die fünf Weltreligionen? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Die fünf Weltreligionen, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.