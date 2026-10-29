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History's X Files

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Modern technology hunts the lost tombs of ancient rulers.

Explore the vanished burial places of famous rulers from antiquity as researchers follow fresh clues with modern tools. The series reveals how history, mystery, and science converge in the search for their final resting places. Sign up to see each new lead reshape what we think we know about the ancient world.

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6 episodes

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