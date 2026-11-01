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Vorsicht Verführung

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Where charisma, music, and power quietly reshape human behavior.

This series examines how charisma, music, and power can manipulate the way people think and act. Through figures such as Evita Peron and Elvis Presley, it reveals why influence can feel irresistible and what that says about us. Sign up to watch a smart, compelling look at persuasion in action.

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2 episodes

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