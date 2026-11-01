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Wilde Wege (Staffel 3)

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Across deserts, jungles, and coasts, survival shapes every mile.

Vast deserts, dense jungles, and rugged coastal roads reveal landscapes defined by extreme living conditions. This series explores how wild routes cut through extraordinary environments, turning every stretch into a closer look at nature's toughest settings. Sign up to experience a distinctive view of places where the road and the terrain are equally compelling.

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6 episodes

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