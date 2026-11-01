Wilde Wege (Staffel 3)

100% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Across deserts, jungles, and coasts, survival shapes every mile.
Vast deserts, dense jungles, and rugged coastal roads reveal landscapes defined by extreme living conditions. This series explores how wild routes cut through extraordinary environments, turning every stretch into a closer look at nature's toughest settings. Sign up to experience a distinctive view of places where the road and the terrain are equally compelling.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free