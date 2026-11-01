Wildes Mittelmeer

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Three elusive predators reveal the Mediterranean’s untamed struggle for survival.
Explore the lives of three mysterious predators living around the Mediterranean and see how they endure in one of the world’s most varied natural regions. This series turns a familiar sea into a stage for adaptation, danger, and resilience, giving curious viewers a richer understanding of the wild forces shaping life there.
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