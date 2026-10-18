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Going From Broke (Season 1)

88% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Debt, discipline, and hard choices collide in these high-stakes financial turnarounds.

Follow CEO Dan Rosensweig as he helps millennials overwhelmed by debt rebuild their finances and move toward stability. Across the season, personal stories and tough number-crunching reveal how quickly debt can spiral, and what it takes to reverse course. Sign up to watch practical insight meet real emotional stakes.

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10 episodes

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