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Going From Broke (Season 2)

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Debt, ambition, and hard choices collide in real financial turnarounds.

Follow millennials overwhelmed by debt as CEO Dan Rosensweig helps them confront spending, set boundaries, and rebuild their finances. Season 2 turns personal budgets into high-stakes drama, from student loans to family pressures, while revealing practical steps toward financial stability. Sign up to watch transformations that are emotionally honest and genuinely instructive.

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6 episodes

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