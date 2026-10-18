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Curious Minds: The Science of Sleep

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Inside every night, your brain performs a hidden, life-shaping overhaul.

Explore what happens as the brain moves through non-REM and REM sleep, from shifting brain rhythms to dream-rich memory processing. Experts reveal how sleep loss can affect judgment, mood, pain, and long-term health, making this series a smart reason to sign up and see rest in a whole new light.

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5 episodes

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