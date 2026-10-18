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Curious Minds: Psychology

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Step inside the hidden forces shaping love, power, identity, and behavior.

Leading experts unpack the complexities of personality and the human psyche through revealing ideas about relationships, group identity, power, and social change. Each episode turns abstract psychology into vivid, thought-provoking insight, giving you more to question and understand with every chapter, making this series a rewarding reason to sign up and keep watching.

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