Curious Minds: The Internet

Curiosity Original
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Inside the bold experiment that rewired human connection and creativity.
Explore how the internet grew through global collaboration, open design, and ideas tested without waiting for permission. This series examines how that spirit sparked new applications, widened access to information, and shaped daily life in the 21st century. Sign up to see the forces behind a technology that continues to redefine how people learn, connect, and create.
Episode guide16 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free