Curious Minds: China

Curiosity Original
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Inside the forces reshaping a nation of cities, factories, and ambition.
Examine how China’s rise as an economic power is shaped by a complex balance of communist control and capitalist growth. Through urban migration, higher education, labor shifts, and political pressures, the series reveals the tensions behind rapid development. Sign up to see how these competing forces are transforming the country’s future.
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