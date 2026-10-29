Big Picture Earth (Music)

Curiosity Original
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A 4K odyssey through twenty of the world's most spectacular places.
This series pairs sweeping imagery with a music-driven 4K exploration of twenty remarkable locations around the globe. Each episode invites you to take in Earth's scale, beauty, and atmosphere in a way that feels both immersive and restorative. Sign up to experience a visually rich perspective that rewards close attention.
Episode guide20 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
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- Ad-free