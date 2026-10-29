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Breakthrough

96% loved this95 episodes4KCC
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Frontline science reveals how discovery is reshaping life, Earth, and space.

Explore recent advances across physics, astronomy, and the wider sciences through stories that connect big ideas to real-world stakes. From Mars rovers and earthquake engineering to disease research and animal intelligence, each episode turns complex breakthroughs into compelling, clear insight. Sign up to follow the discoveries that are changing how we understand the world.

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95 episodes

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