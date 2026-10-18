Curious Minds: Marine Archaeology

Curiosity Original
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Where shipwrecks, submerged history, and human witness meet beneath the sea.
Explore the distinctive challenges of marine archaeology through expert insights, iconic wrecks like the Titanic, and protected undersea heritage sites. This series reveals how technology, preservation, and firsthand exploration shape what we can learn from the ocean's past. Sign up to see why these hidden places matter, and how they connect history to human experience.
Episode guide13 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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