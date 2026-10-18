Curious Minds: Oceans

Curiosity Original
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Where fragile seas, human history, and survival collide beneath the surface.
Explore why the oceans are often called our final frontier, and what is at stake as reefs decline, fish populations drop, and pollution spreads even to historic wrecks. Through science, conservation, and the lessons of the past, this series reveals how ocean health shapes life on Earth, giving you more to think about with every episode.
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