Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Storm Chaser's Guide

94% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside America’s fiercest hurricanes, veteran storm chasers film danger as it unfolds.

Follow Jeff Piotrowski and Jim Edds as they report from two of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the United States. Through eye-level footage and real-time decisions, the series reveals how extreme weather turns forecasts into life-or-death reality. Sign up to experience a vivid, hard-earned perspective on storms few people ever witness this closely.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Storm Chaser's Guide? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Storm Chaser's Guide, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.