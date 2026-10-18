Power of Plants

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Where thorns, toxins, and fire reveal plants as fierce survivors.
See plants in a startling new light as they sense danger, launch chemical defenses, and adapt to some of Earth’s harshest conditions. From acacias warning one another of grazing giraffes to fire-shaped forests and desert water hoarders, this series reveals strategies that are as elegant as they are ruthless. Sign up to discover the hidden power driving the green world around you.
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