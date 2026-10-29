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GROWING UP

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Ancient rites test courage from shark seas to desert winds.

Discover how young men in Papua New Guinea, Mongolia, Ethiopia, Brazil, and Nepal face demanding rites of passage shaped by their communities and landscapes. Each story reveals the skills, beliefs, and risks behind the transition to manhood, from shark calling to bull leaping and cliffside honey hunting. Sign up to see how tradition, endurance, and identity collide in unforgettable detail.

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11 episodes

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