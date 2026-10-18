Nigel Marven’s Wild Philippines

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Across 7,000 islands, rare wildlife and volcanic landscapes steal the frame.
Explore the Philippines through coral reefs, volcanoes, mountains, and remote islands alive with extraordinary species. Follow encounters with whale sharks, pit vipers, coconut crabs, tamaraw, and the tallest eagle on Earth, while conservation stories add real stakes. It is a richly varied natural world that rewards every new discovery and makes signing up feel worthwhile.
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