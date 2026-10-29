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Blindspots

93% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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A legally blind filmmaker reveals how travel changes when access comes first.

Filmmaker James Rath explores the intersection of culture and accessibility through his own experience of legal blindness. Across global destinations, he examines assistive technology, independent travel, and the people reshaping what access can mean. Sign up to see the world from a perspective that makes every detail more thoughtful and revealing.

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10 episodes

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