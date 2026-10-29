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Inside Polizei

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Go behind the scenes of Germany's vast police force.

More than 240,000 police officers serve in Germany every day, and this series opens a revealing window onto their world. Explore the work behind the badge and the realities of keeping order at scale. Sign up to watch a perspective that turns a familiar institution into a deeper, more compelling subject.

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2 episodes

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