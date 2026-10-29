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Tsunami

89% loved this3 episodes4KCC
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Inside the devastating hours that changed Thailand and Indonesia forever.

This documentary series reconstructs the events in the regions of Thailand and Indonesia hit hardest by the tsunami. Piece by piece, it reveals how the disaster unfolded where its impact was most severe, giving you a clearer understanding of a defining modern catastrophe. Sign up to watch a deeply informative account of those critical moments.

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3 episodes

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