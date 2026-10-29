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Neue Polizisten braucht das Land

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Inside a police academy, recruits face every shot, test, and breaking point.

This series follows police trainees at the academy in Oranienburg, from their first time on the range to their final exams. You will see how pressure, discipline, and judgment shape each step of their training. Sign up to watch a focused look at what it takes to earn the badge.

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4 episodes

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