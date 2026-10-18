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Curious Minds: Education

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Where opportunity, cost, and the future of learning collide.

Explore how experts assess education's role in society and the forces reshaping higher learning. Through debates over access, affordability, social mobility, and workforce demand, this series reveals why education remains central to economic opportunity and the common good. Sign up to watch a timely examination of questions that affect students, families, and society.

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3 episodes

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