Business goes mobile as professionals race to meet clients anywhere.
Explore how modern professionals leave fixed offices behind to win customers through flexibility and mobility. This series reveals the changing rhythms of work and the practical demands of staying effective on the move. Sign up to see what today’s client-driven world really requires.
Episode guide1 episode
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free
Frequently asked questions
Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Profis to Go. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
Profis to Go streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.