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Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story

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Behind the claw, a classically trained actor reshaped horror history.

Discover the intimate story of Robert Englund, from trained actor and director to the man behind Freddy Krueger. This portrait explores how an unexpected role became a revolutionary horror legacy, while revealing the craft, humor, and intelligence beneath the makeup. Sign up to see the artist behind an unforgettable screen presence.

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