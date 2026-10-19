Haunters: The Art of the Scare

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Inside the haunted attractions where fear becomes performance, obsession, and risk.
Explore the creators, performers, and extreme attractions redefining the haunted house, from family-run home haunts to controversial terror experiences. This documentary examines how psychology, artistry, and escalating intensity collide, and why people keep returning to be scared. Sign up to see the fine line between entertainment and something far more unsettling.
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