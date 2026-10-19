Leopard Dynasty: The Rise of Rana

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In Jaipur's urban forest, a young leopard fights for the throne.
Set in India's Jhalana Reserve, this wildlife drama follows Rana as he struggles to survive after his mother disappears and his father, Bahadur, rules through fear. Watch alliances shift, rivals close in, and a brutal father-son conflict reshape the leopard kingdom, making this a gripping look at power, instinct, and survival.
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