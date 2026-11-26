Forging Peace: The Transformation Behind Article22
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In Laos, remnants of war are transformed into jewelry through Article22. Explore how craftsmanship gives discarded metal new meaning while supporting efforts to turn a legacy of conflict into symbols of peace.
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