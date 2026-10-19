Before Hollywood: Doug Liman

Curiosity Original
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See Doug Liman's first films before Hollywood shaped his vision.
Discover the homemade Super 8 shorts and candid reflections that reveal how Doug Liman found his voice as a filmmaker. From family adventures to early action experiments, this film connects youthful creativity to the instincts behind Swingers and The Bourne Identity. Sign up to watch a revealing origin story of cinematic ambition.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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