Homo Naledi/Egypt's Lost City

Breakthrough
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Two groundbreaking digs reshape the story of ancient Egypt and human origins.
This Breakthrough episode examines two remarkable discoveries: Homo naledi fossils that challenge when and how ancient beings lived, and Egypt's lost city of Luxor, a vast settlement revealing how treasures were made. From small-skulled remains to preserved streets and workshops, each find deepens the mystery and rewards curious viewers with fresh insight worth exploring further.
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