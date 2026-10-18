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Edward Snowden: Whistleblower Or Spy?

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In 2013, Edward Snowden, an IT subcontractor working for the American signals intelligence agency, the NSA, traveled to Hong Kong to leak thousands of classified US documents on domestic data collection to a group of journalists.

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